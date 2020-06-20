WWE News: Finn Balor Releases New Black Lives Matter Shirt, Asuka Works on Her Nintendo Switch, FS1 Tuesday Night Preview

– NXT Superstar Finn Balor is showing support for Black Lives Matter with a shirt from his own apparel line, Smile It’s PE&K. You can check the new shirt that’s available through the PE&K website below.

Finn Balor wrote, “The message is very simple. Black lives matter. Until there is equality for everyone, there is equality for no one.”

Until there is equality for everyone, there is equality for no one. 100% of proceeds will be donated to @NAACP #blacklivesmatter @smileitspeak pic.twitter.com/Qtll498XCQ — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 20, 2020

– Asuka released a new vlog where she appears to be doing some repairs or fixes on her Nintendo Switch console. You can check out that video below.

– As previously reported, FS1 is going to air the 2008 Royal Rumble on Tuesday, June 23 during the WWE Tuesday night programming block. You can check out the new preview for next week’s programming block below. The Rumble broadcast will be followed by a new episode of WWE Backstage.