WWE News: 2008 Royal Rumble Airing on FOX Sports 1 in Two Weeks, Singh Brothers Recall Randy Orton's Backlash Destruction
June 9, 2020
– FOX Sports 1 will air the 2008 Royal Rumble later this month, according to a new report. per PWInsider, the PPV will air on June 23rd during the WWE Tuesday night programming block.
The 2008 Rumble featured Edge vs. Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, and John Cena winning the thirty-man Rumble match.
– The Singh Brothers posted a response to WWE’s tweet looking at Randy Orton’s infamous moment at Backlash 2017. The moment saw Orton pick up Samir Singh and drop him on his head on the announce booth. The Singh Brothers’ post read:
We had 10 missed calls from our Father on this day. True story. https://t.co/e1flddsuxF
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 9, 2020
