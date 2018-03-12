WWE News: First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal Set For WrestleMania, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

– WWE has announced the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal to take place at WrestleMania 34. The announcement was made on Raw that the Raw, SmackDown and NXT’s Women’s divisions will compete in the battle royal in honor of the WWE Hall of Famer.

The WWE.com announcement reads, “As first announced on Raw, this ground-breaking battle royal will pay tribute to the first-ever WWE Women’s Champion, The Fabulous Moolah, who not only paved the way for female competitors through the years, but also played a pivotal role in the first several WrestleMania events. In the highly-anticipated free-for-all, members of the Women’s divisions from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and WWE NXT will compete to be the last Superstar standing in the over-the-top-rope melee.”

– Here is a promo for this week’s Smackdown, promoting Asuka’s first appearance on the brand as she prepares to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania: