WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Ride Along Clip Featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

June 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE Now has posted this week’s Raw preview, looking at five things you need to know before tonight’s show. The video is below:

– WWE also shared the following clip of the Ride Along episode featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, which is currently streaming on the WWE Network:

