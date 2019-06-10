wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Ride Along Clip Featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
– WWE Now has posted this week’s Raw preview, looking at five things you need to know before tonight’s show. The video is below:
– WWE also shared the following clip of the Ride Along episode featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, which is currently streaming on the WWE Network:
Is @otiswwe a perfect match for @WWE_MandyRose? Find out on WWE #RideAlong, streaming ANYTIME on demand on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/KnKoK7pqYc
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 10, 2019
