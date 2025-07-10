– WWE released the full video of the entire Evolution 2018 event, which was the first Evolution:

Relive the historic first all-women’s WWE PLE. Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey puts her title on the line against Nikki Bella in the main event. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch collides with Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match. Plus, the final of the 2018 Mae Young Classic and more!

– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Gunther vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event:

– The full episode of NXT TV from June 22, 2016 is now available: