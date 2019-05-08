wrestling / News
WWE News: Heavy Machinery Have Their Eye on Smackdown Tag Titles, Video of Naomi’s Boys & Girls Club HOF Alumni Induction
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Heavy Machinery have their sights set on Daniel Bryan and Rowan’s newly-won Smackdown Tag Team Championships. WWE posted the following video of Bryan and Rowan backstage after their win over the Usos, with Bryan talking about changing the titles (assumedly to eco-friendly ones) when they run into Tucker and Otis. The two take a good look at the titles before Bryan and Rowan walk away:
– WWE also posted the following video of Naomi at the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony in Houston, where she was inducted as part of the 2019 class:
More Trending Stories
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore