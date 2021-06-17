wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights for This Week’s NXT UK, Shayna Baszler Demonstrates UFC 263 Armbar, Top 10 New Generation Moves in 2K Battlegrounds

June 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK

– WWE released the following video highlights for today’s NXT UK:





– Shayna Baszler demonstrated the armbar Paul Craig used on Jamahal Hill last Saturday at UFC 263. You can check out that vlog below:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 New Generation Era Trademark Moves from 2K Battlegrounds:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Shayna Baszler, WWE, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading