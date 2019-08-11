wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights from NXT Takeover Matches, Shayna Baszler Comments on Title Defense
August 11, 2019
– WWE has released the highlight videos from last night’s NXT Takeover: Toronto II show. You can see clips from the NXT Tag Team Championship match, Io Shira vs. Candice LeRae, Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano and more:
– Here is Shayna Baszler commenting on her win on the show:
