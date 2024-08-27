wrestling / News
WWE News: Uncle Howdy Wins In-Ring Debut On Raw, Damian Priest Pays Tribute To Sid Vicious
– Uncle Howdy picked up a win in his in-ring debut on WWE Raw. The Wyatt Sicks member faced Chad Gable in the main event of tonight’s show and came out victorious, as you can see highlights from below:
– Damian Priest paid homage to the late Sid Vicious on tonight’s show, shouting out Sid’s catchphrase “masters and rulers of this world” during his and Rhea Ripley’s brawl with Judgment Day. He also referenced Sid in a post on Twitter as you can see below:
Damian Priest screaming "We are the masters and rulers of this world!"
Nice little nod to Sycho Sid. ❤️ #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/U18eUEBXwu
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 27, 2024
Masters and rulers of the world! #RIPSychoSid https://t.co/2RjBN24trR
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) August 27, 2024