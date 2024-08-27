wrestling / News

WWE News: Uncle Howdy Wins In-Ring Debut On Raw, Damian Priest Pays Tribute To Sid Vicious

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Uncle Howdy Chad Gable WWE Raw 8-26-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Uncle Howdy picked up a win in his in-ring debut on WWE Raw. The Wyatt Sicks member faced Chad Gable in the main event of tonight’s show and came out victorious, as you can see highlights from below:

– Damian Priest paid homage to the late Sid Vicious on tonight’s show, shouting out Sid’s catchphrase “masters and rulers of this world” during his and Rhea Ripley’s brawl with Judgment Day. He also referenced Sid in a post on Twitter as you can see below:

