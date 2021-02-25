WWE News: Identity Of People In Cameron Grimes Segments On NXT, NXT Highlights, NXT UK Lineup

– Wrestling Inc has details on the people who appeared in segments with Cameron Grimes on last night’s NXT. Grimes attempted to recreate the segment in which Ted DiBiase challenged people to dribble a basketball ten times for $1,000. The problem is that it never worked and so he kept losing money.

The person in the first segment, who successfully dribbled the ball, was social media producer Anthony Santaniello.

The next segment featured Grimes trying it with a woman who used a crossover to avoid his attempt to stop her. That was former WNBA player Anriel Howard, who signed with WWE last December.

Finally, he tried it again with someone else and ended up decking them before they really got started. That was Jacob Kasper, who signed back in October. Kasper and Santaniello both commented on Twitter:

Was never much of a basketball player… We bounce heads off the floor in wrestling, not a ball. https://t.co/AGMZXx4cpY — Jacob A. Kasper (@jacobakasper) February 25, 2021

I left $6,400 in the parking lot! But that no good joker didn't dribble the ball! @MDMTedDiBiase Kiss MY GRITS! @WWENXT @WWE https://t.co/2YT1lMtGxR — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) February 25, 2021

– Speaking of that episode, here are highlights from the night:

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature Gallus against Pretty Deadly. Meanwhile, Xia Brookside and Nina Samuels will collide, with the loser becoming the winner’s personal assistant for a month.