WWE News: John Cena Takes Out Baron Corbin On Smackdown, Reginald Defends 24/7 Title

– John Cena wasn’t happy about Roman Reigns ducking him, and Baron Corbin paid the price on Smackdown. Cena said earlier in the show that Reigns was scared of him, and soon after Corbin came out to ask Cena for aid. Corbin asked for a role in the next The Suicide Squad and said he could be Cena’s stunt double. He eventually turned to insults and took an Attitude Adjustment for his troubles:

– Reginald defended his WWE 24/7 Championship on Smackdown against Chad Gable, winning by DQ when Otis came in to break up a pinfall attempt: