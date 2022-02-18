WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Are Now Parents, WWE Announces Tiktok Contest, New Video Celebrates The Undertaker

– Baby Wrestling has arrived, as Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are now the proud parents to a baby boy named Quill. Quill was born yesterday and his name appears to be a reference to Marvel Comics character Peter Quill. Gargano reinforced this by including Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise in the first photo of the baby.

He wrote: “Welcome to Earth, Quill.”

– WWE has released a new video celebrating the career of the Undertaker, after the news that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/RP2uy26CSv — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2022

– WWE has announced a new TikTok contest for WWE 2K22:

Today, 2K kicked off the WWE 2K22 TikTok Challenge. To enter the challenge, fans will choose from one of three in-game WWE Superstar entrances from Naomi, Riddle or The Street Profits on the WWE TikTok channel and duet the original TikTok to recreate it in their own unique video.

·Contest Dates: 2/18 – 2/26

·WWE TikTok Channel: https://www.tiktok.com/@wwe?lang=en

·Link to Hype Trailer on WWE TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wwe/video/7066071025196354862

·Contest Details: 18+ to Enter, U.S. Only

One grand prize winner will receive a gold-plated PlayStation 5, WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and a prize pack of WWE 2K22 swag! Additionally, five runners-up will receive the WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and a swag bag of exclusive WWE 2K22 merchandise.

Abbreviated Rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sponsored by 2K Games, Inc. Ends on 2/26/22. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 and older. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules and prize description, go to https://wwe.2k.com/walk-it-out-challenge/.