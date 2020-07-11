WWE News: Johnny Gargano Reacts To Fan Calling Him ‘Scared’ Of Going To Main Roster, Amir Jordan Gets Married, Asuka on How She Stays Healthy

– In a post on Twitter, a fan said that Johnny Gargano is ‘scared’ to go to the main roster and won’t have a successful career because of it.

In response, Gargano wrote: “Let’s talk about this “scared” narrative. I get to work side by side with my Wife and guys I’ve traveled the world with for years. I have a great relationship with everyone in the office, get to WRESTLE and help a product I truly believe in. That’s my definition of “success”.”

– NXT UK’s Amir Jordan revealed that he got married today. He wrote: “Married Man. #LockedDowninLockdown”

– Asuka posted a new video looking at her health regimen.