WWE News: Julius Creed Gets Married, a Look Back at Uso vs. Uso, Montez Ford & Bianca Belair on the Pivot Podcast

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Julius Creed Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Julius Creed (aka Jacob Kasper) of The Creed Brothers announced that he recently got married, and he shared some photos of his wedding on social media, which you can view below:

– WWE shared a look back at what led to Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40:

– WWE Superstars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair joined The Pivot Podcast this week:

