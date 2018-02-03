WWE News: Kane Possibly Dealing With Injury, Kofi Kingston vs. Seth Rollins on UpUpDownDown

– According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Sportskeeda), WWE Superstar Kane has most likely suffered an injury. This could lead to Kane taking some time off from TV again.

Going by the report, the reason the 50-year-old Superstar was not as active during the Triple Threat match with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and the Last Man Standing Match on Raw the following night is because he’s potentially working hurt. WWE also worked an angle during the show where he was taken to a medical facility, and there hasn’t been anything heard of him since the incident. Additionally, Kane is running for mayor Knox County. However, based on the report, it seems more like speculation that Kane is injured or hurt, and he could just be taking time off TV to get ready for his mayoral election run.

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel released a new Madden Champions match video, featuring Seth Rollins versus reigning Madden Champion, Kofi Kingston. You can check out the video of the grudge match in the player below.