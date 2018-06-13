Quantcast

 

WWE News: Karl Anderson Responds to Harper’s ‘Hot Asian Wife’ Tweet, Backstage Videos From Download Festival, Stock Down

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bludgeon Brothers Luke Gallows Karl Anderson Money in the Bank

– Karl Anderson posted to Twitter to reply to Harper’s tweet asking if Anderson’s “hot Asian wife” will be at Money in the Bank for their Smackdown Tag Team Championship match. You can see the full exchange below, in which Anderson replies with a taunt to Harper:

– Here are a couple of backstage videos featuring the Undisputed Era from the NXT shows at Download Festival in the UK over the weekend:

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.70 on Tuesday, down $0.30 (0.48%) from the previous closing price.

