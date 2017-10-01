wrestling / News

WWE News: Karl Anderson Teases Club vs. Shield Feud, Rock vs. Dudley Boys Classic Match

October 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Club Raw 62016

– Karl Anderson teased a possible feud between The Club and The Shield on Twitter. Anderson posted the following:

– WWE posted the following “Today in WWE” clip, with The Rock vs. The Dudley Boyz in a Handicap Tables match:

