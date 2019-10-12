WWE News: Kevin Owens Is Angry About Being a Third Round Draft Pick, Ride Along Set for Monday, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was selected for the Raw roster during last night’s WWE Draft. Owens commented on the move today on Twitter. According to Owens, WWE filmed his reaction but didn’t show it. He appears to be angry that he was a Round 3 draft pick. You can check out his message below.

Last night, the @WWE digital team asked me for my thoughts after I was drafted to #Raw. I gave them a very honest, heartfelt answer. They decided not to post the footage because I appeared to be angry. I was angry. I still am. Round 3… Looks like I still have lots to prove. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 12, 2019

– Per WWE Network News, there will be a new episode of WWE Ride Along debuting on the WWE Network following Monday Night Raw on October 4. You can check out an official synopsis below:

WWE Ride Along – Braun Takes Manhattan! Maria and Mike Kanellis and the unexpected trio of Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick and EC3 navigate their way through New York City traffic en route to “The World’s Most Famous Arena”, Madison Square Garden.

– WWE released the top 10 moments for last night’s Friday Night Smackdown. You can check the top 10 moments in the player below.