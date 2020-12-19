WWE News: Kevin Owens on Not Enjoying His Universal Title Run, 2K Battlegrounds Promotion for TLC

– WWE released a new preview clip for the WWE Chronicle: Kevin Owens episode. In the clip, Owens reveals his regrets with his 2016-2017 Universal title run. You can view that clip below. Owens stated the following on his previous run as champion:

“It matters for me because my first Universal title run, I didn’t really enjoy it as much as I should have. You know when I was in the middle of it, I would always think, ‘We should’ve done this differently,’ and ‘We should’ve done that differently.’ And then it was over. And I was like, ‘Man.’ Looking back, a few months removed or even a year, it took me a while to realize that I really didn’t enjoy any of it. I was so worried about trying to make it great, which you know, is a good worry to have. It’s a worry anybody should have. I think it was also a curse because I just couldn’t keep things in perspective. But you know, if you’re passionate about what you do, you kind of can’t help but care too much, I think. I don’t think that’s always a bad thing. It’s not always a good thing either.”

The WWE Chronicle: Kevin Owens episode is now streaming on the WWE Network. Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title tomorrow at TLC 2020.

