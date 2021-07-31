WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Reginald Revealing He Isn’t French, Behind the Scenes Look at SummerSlam Olympic Promos, Full Test vs. Undertaker Match Video

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has responded to a WWE Network exclusive video where Reginald admits he’s not really French and is actually from St. Louis Missouri. You can check out Kofi’s comments and the video in question below.

Kofi Kingston wrote on Twitter, “Wait, wait, wait… you mean to tell me that @ReginaldWWE isn’t French?! Deceiver! Imposter!” After Reginald revealed that he spoke with a French accent because Carmella asked him to, Carmella tweeted herself, “Bahahahaha… my power.”

– WWE released a video looking back at behind-the-scenes footage for the making of the Olympic-themed SummerSlam 2004 promos:

– Speaking of SummerSlam, a full match video is available featuring Test vs. The Undertaker from SummerSlam 2002: