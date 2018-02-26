WWE News: Lana Rips TV For Being Too Predictable, DDP Reacts to Ronda Rousey Elimination Chamber Segment

– Lana posted to Twitter on Monday criticizing television shows for being too predictable. You can see her post below, in which she complained about being able to “predict every single thing” that will happen in a series:

I like to watch shows and sports that I can't predict every single thing….. if I can predict every single thing that is going to happen in a tv series I STOP watching !!!!! Please for the love of God shock me sometimes … keep me on my toes ! Give me some real DRAMA ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 26, 2018

Some fans took this to be Lana taking shots at WWE’s creative team for last night’s Elimination Chamber, but she retweeted the following comment by a fan:— Redbeard (@Redbeard151) February 26, 2018

Vikings. Game of Thrones. Sons of Anarchy. — Redbeard (@Redbeard151) February 26, 2018

– Diamond Dallas Page spoke with TMZ Sports reacting to Ronda Rousey’s contract signing segment at last night’s Elimination Chamber: