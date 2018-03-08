WWE News: Latest Details on Rey Mysterio’s Injury, Heavy Machinery Hype Next Week’s NXT

– The situation regarding Rey Mysterio’s injury status have become a bit clearer. The Wrestling Observer reports that Mysterio’s injury suffered at a Northeast Wrestling show on Saturday was a Grade One partial tear of the left biceps. That is not considered to be a serious injury, thougvh there is no word on when he’ll be able to work in the ring.

As noted yesterday, the injury has not put a stop to Mysterio’s negotiations with WWE for a return.

– Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic posted to Twitter to hype next week’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match against The Street Profits on NXT: