WWE News: Latest Details on Rey Mysterio’s Injury, Heavy Machinery Hype Next Week’s NXT
– The situation regarding Rey Mysterio’s injury status have become a bit clearer. The Wrestling Observer reports that Mysterio’s injury suffered at a Northeast Wrestling show on Saturday was a Grade One partial tear of the left biceps. That is not considered to be a serious injury, thougvh there is no word on when he’ll be able to work in the ring.
As noted yesterday, the injury has not put a stop to Mysterio’s negotiations with WWE for a return.
– Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic posted to Twitter to hype next week’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match against The Street Profits on NXT:
You think we're ready???
We didn't get into this to be anything other then the very best…@WWEDozovic and @TuckerKnightWWE #HeavyMachinery it's our time #STEAKSandWEIGHTS #BulkingSeason #CARBsodas pic.twitter.com/caLs82oPxy
— Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) March 8, 2018
First Rounder…
Ready to #DOZ Down the Doors of Opportunity AAAAASSSSA! ✊🏻#HeavyMachinery #DustyClassic #STEAKSandWEIGHTS #BulkingSeason #CARBsodas #TUCKy #DOZER pic.twitter.com/Ai9uv6uxwg
— Otis Dozovic (@WWEDozovic) March 8, 2018