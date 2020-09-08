WWE News: Latest Medical Update on Sasha Banks & Big E, Timeline Preview Clip for Savage vs. Flair Feud

– WWE.com released another medical update on Sasha Banks and Big E following their attacks on last Friday’s Smackdown. Per the update, Banks has a “severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck” after Bayley’s attack.

Meanwhile, Big E “suffered multiple lacerations and moderate-to-severe bruised ribs” after being attacked by Sheamus. You can view the update below:

– As noted, a new episode of WWE Timeline will debut on the WWE Network today showcasing the feud between Macho Man Randy Savage and Ric Flair. WWE released a new preview clip for the episode, “She Was Mine Before She Was Yours,” which you can see below.