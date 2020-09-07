WWE News: New Episode of WWE Timeline Focusing On Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage, Top 5 Finn Balor NXT Matches, The Rock Teaming Up With VOSS Water

– There will be a new episode of WWE Timeline tomorrow that focuses on the feud between Ric Flair and Randy Savage. The episode is called “She Was Mine Before She Was Yours” and premieres on the live stream at 10 PM ET. Those who want to watch it earlier can find it on demand starting at 10 AM ET.

– The Rock announced he is teaming with VOSS Water for their new ‘Drop of Kindness’ campaign, which includes a sweepstakes for fans.

He wrote: “When I was 15yrs old I heard a quote that stuck with me for life — it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.

And a Drop of Kindness goes a very long way. Join my partners at @vossworld and I in a powerful movement to live #likeaVOSS and do our small part in making the world a better place.

Here’s all you gotta do – share a message of inspiration, show an act of kindness or do something thoughtful for someone in need.

Show us your Acts of Kindness on Instagram with the tags #likeaVOSS & #Sweepstakes for a chance to win some cool prizes from myself and @vossworld.

That’s it.

It’s that’s simple.

Be kind to people.

It’s costs nothing.

Learn more today at www.likeavoss.com in my bio.

#LikeAVOSS

#DropOfKindness

– WWE has posted a new video featuring a list of Finn Balor’s top five matches in NXT. They include

5. Iron Man for NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano (September 1, 2020)

4. NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Takeover: Dallas)

3. NXT Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Finn Balor (WWE Beast in the East)

2. NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Takeover: London)

1. Ladder Match for NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kevin Owens (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn)