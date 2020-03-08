wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Reveals His Favorite Of His WWE Characters, New The FCW Story Clips
– Mick Foley has named his favorite character he played in WWE, and it’s probably who you expect — with a twist. TMZ spoke with the WWE Hall of Famer and asked who his favorite alter ego in the company was, and he named Dude Love, but a specific one.
“I’m gonna go with ‘Corporate Dude Love,” Foley said. “Where I got to dance with Mr. McMahon!” That’s the first time I’ve ever given that answer!”
Foley also expressed how much he loved being Mankind, praising his work alongside The Rock, saying, “We did some great things together.”
– WWE has posted a couple of new clips from tonight’s A Future WWE: The FCE Story, which airs on WWE Network following Elimination Chamber. You can see the clips below in which Big E. discusses the origin of his “Five Count” and a clip from the FCW Grand Royale featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal:
