WWE News: New Additions To WWE Network, ECW One Night Stand Turns 15, Clip From Ric Flair’s WWE 24 Special

– The WWE Network has added new compilations to its carousels, including “Unique Superstar Battlegrounds” (looking at unique locations for events and matches), tournament finales and Smackdown Battle Royals.

– ECW One Night Stand celebrated its fifteenth anniversary today. The event happened on June 13, 2005 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York.

– WWE has released a bonus clip from the upcoming WWE 24 special about Ric Flair, featuring Flair telling a story about throwing a Rolex into a bowl of spaghetti. The episode is now available on the WWE Network.