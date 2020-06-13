wrestling / News
WWE News: New Additions To WWE Network, ECW One Night Stand Turns 15, Clip From Ric Flair’s WWE 24 Special
June 13, 2020 | Posted by
– The WWE Network has added new compilations to its carousels, including “Unique Superstar Battlegrounds” (looking at unique locations for events and matches), tournament finales and Smackdown Battle Royals.
– ECW One Night Stand celebrated its fifteenth anniversary today. The event happened on June 13, 2005 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York.
– WWE has released a bonus clip from the upcoming WWE 24 special about Ric Flair, featuring Flair telling a story about throwing a Rolex into a bowl of spaghetti. The episode is now available on the WWE Network.
