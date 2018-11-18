Quantcast

 

WWE News: Nia Jax Booed During Survivor Series Entrance, Chris Nowinski Comments on Becky Lynch Being in ‘Doctor Jail’

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax Survivor Series 11-18-18

– Nia Jax’s injuring of Becky Lynch made her one of the most hated people in the Staples Center during Survivor Series. As you can see below, Jax was heavily booed when she came out for the Raw vs. Smackdown women’s Survivor Series match.

Jax won the match for Team Raw.

– Chris Nowinski posted to Twitter responding to Becky Lynch’s comment about being in “doctor jail” in terms of her being out with a concussion suffered at Jax’s hands:

