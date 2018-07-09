wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Appears at Smackdown House Show, Preview For This Week’s Smackdown
July 9, 2018 | Posted by
– NXT’s Nikki Cross appeared at Monday night’s Smackdown show in Augusta, Maine. PWInsider reports that Cross made a surprise appearance to team with Becky Lynch in a winning effort against the IIconics.
The site says that as of now, Cross is not scheduled for tomorrow’s Smackdown taping.
– Here is a new preview for the episode of Smackdown. The show airs on Tuesday from Manchester, New Hampshire:
TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network…@WWEAsuka meets @realellsworth in a #LumberjackMatch, @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg & @ShinsukeN renew their rivalry, and #TeamHellNo joins @mikethemiz on #MizTV! pic.twitter.com/NHe082FN1e
