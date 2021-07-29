WWE News: No Replacement Yet for Canyon Ceman, Note on Peacock Migration

– As previously reported, WWE released SVP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman last week. The news came after reports from earlier this month that he had been let go but were later shot down. PWInsider reported today that WWE has not yet found a replacement for his position.

– In an update on WWE’s Peacock library, PWInsider is also reporting that all the WWE Network programming is expected to be migrated to Peacock by SummerSlam weekend in August.