WWE News: Note on Google Searches for TLC 2020, Most-Watched Network Shows for Last Week

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had some information on the Google Search results for WWE TLC 2020. This year’s event reportedly logged in 100,000 searches. This is around the same as the UFC event that was held the day before. Additionally, the report notes this is about half the usual number for a WWE B-show.

Last year, the Observer Newsletter noted that TLC 2019 ranked 20th for the day in Google Searches. At the time, that was reportedly the lowest in memory for a US-based WWE pay-per-view event.

– Additionally, the Observer Newsletter has an update on the most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the last week:

1. TLC 2020

2. Broken Skull Sessions with Drew McIntyre

3. The Best of the Holidays

4. TLC Kickoff Show

5. WWE Icons (First Look preview)

6. Chronicle: Kevin Owens

7. Survivor Series 2020

8. Raw Talk (Dec. 21)

9. Untold: Goldberg’s Streak

10. NXT (Dec. 16)

The Newsletter also noted that NXT TakeOver: WarGames came in No. 13, and NXT UK was No. 24 for the last week. None of the other shows or indie wrestling programs broke into the Top 25.