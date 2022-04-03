wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on WrestleMania 38 Attendance, Brock Lesnar Talks With ESPN

April 3, 2022
– WWE announced an attendance of 77,899 fans for WrestleMania 38 Night One at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

WrestleTix (h/t WrestlingInc) reports that the actual number of tickets distributed was 65,719. WWE’s announced number likely includes the people who were in the suites, employees at the show, etc.

WWE President Nick Khan had said that WWE was hoping for an attendance of 100,000 for both night one and night two of WrestleMania 38.

– Brock Lesnar spoke with ESPN’s Joe Tessitore ahead of his WrestleMania 38 main event match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He talks about why he’s enjoying his current run, having fun with it and not putting as much pressure on himself, and more.

