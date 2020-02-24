wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Anniversary, New On WWE Network, More
– WWE sent out the following tweets:
See how @KingRicochet and @FightOwensFight prepare for the main event in #WWEBrandon! #WWE pic.twitter.com/pPalO9ptRN
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2020
The #WWE Universe in #WWEBrandon get the privilege of kissing the cheeks of @AngelGarzaWwe! @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/Tg25BynM9w
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2020
– Here’s a look at what’s new on WWE Network this week:
NXT UK will air at 10 am E.T. due to Super Showdown on Thursday. Super ShowDown begins at 11 a.m. ET with the Kickoff show.
WWE 24: R Truth will be available on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
WWE Break It Down featuring Trish Stratus will be available on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
– NXT sent out the following tweet:
Happy 10th Anniversary NXT! @NXTCiampa, @SuperKingofBros, @DreamWWE, @PeteDunneYxB and #NXTStPaul sing “Happy Birthday.” pic.twitter.com/c6iN77QhrA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Spears On Wanting to Turn Heel in WWE, How He Came Up With His AEW Heel Character
- Bruce Prichard on Rock’s Contract Not Getting Renewed in 2004, Rock Being Pushed to Distance Himself From WWE
- Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express
- Jim Ross Discusses WCW’s Decision to Push Lex Luger As Their Top Face in 1990, Ric Flair Not Wanting to Pass the Torch