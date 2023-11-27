WWE News: NXT Releases From September, Women’s Wargames Producers

A new Fightful Select report revealed the following backstage details from WWE:

* Sources indicate that a series of NXT talent (including Alexis Lete, Alivia Ash, and Ghi Eburno, among others) were released by WWE in September, although the promotion has provided no official confirmation of the events.

* The recent Women’s Wargames match at Survivor Series was produced by TJ Wilson, Nick Aldis, and Petey Williams.