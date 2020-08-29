WWE News: NXT To Be Rebroadcast On Syfy Next Two Weeks, Pat McAfee and Friends React To His NXT Takeover Match, Greatest Matches In Payback History

– NXT is set to air on September 1 and 8, both Tuesdays, over the next two weeks due to NHL footage. However, it will rebroadcast on Syfy at its normal time (8 PM ET) on September 2 and 9. This is a return to Syfy for NXT, where it aired during its ‘reality show’ era.

– A new clip from the Pat McAfee Show features McAfee and his friends reacting to his match with Adam Cole at NXT Takeover XXX.

– WWE has posted a video on Twitter showing the top five matches in Payback history. It includes:

5. The New Day vs. Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (2015)

4. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya (2016)

3. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (2016)

2. The Shield vs. Evolution (2014)

1. Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles (2016)