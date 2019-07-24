wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Stars Set For Smash vs. PROGRESS Show, Jeff Jarrett Out of ICW Event
– Several NXT UK stars are set for the Smash vs. PROGRESS Wrestling show on August 7th. PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the following card for the event, which takes place in Toronto during SummerSlam week:
* WALTER vs. Kevin Bennett
* Toni Storm vs. Jody Threat
* Trent Seven vs. Psycho Mike
* Jordan Devlin vs. Tarik
* Aussie Open vs. The Pillars
* Jordynne Grace vs. KC Spinelli
* Team Smash (Idris Abraham, Joe Coleman, Sebastian Suave, Daniel Garcia) vs. Team PROGRESS (Travis Banks, David Starr, Paul Robinson, Chris Brookes)
– ICW announced that Jaff Jarret is out of the upcoming Shug Hoose Party 6 show in Glasgow this weekend. Instead, Kushida will appear and face Jackie Polo on the card:
BREAKING: @JackiePolo will now face @WWENXT Superstar @KUSHIDA_0904 this weekend at #SHP6! https://t.co/TSNaiG2Kcx pic.twitter.com/2wiV0tWzyY
— ICW (@InsaneChampWres) July 22, 2019
