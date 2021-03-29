wrestling / News
WWE News: Official Trailer Released For WWE Untold: Edge vs. Foley, Cesaro Plays League Of Legends: Wild Rift
– As previously reported, WWE Untold: Edge vs. Foley is set to premiere on Sunday on both WWE Network and Peacock. The company has released the official trailer for the documentary, which goes behind the scenes on their hardcore showdown at WrestleMania 22.
– In the newest video on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Cesaro turns his focus to League of Legends: Wild Rift. You can watch the video below.
