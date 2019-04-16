wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Trades Shots With Mandy Rose Over Absolution Snub, Mickie James & Liv Morgan Comment on Smackdown Move
– Things are not copacetic between Paige and her former Absolution ally Mandy Rose after the former’s snub on Smackdown. After Paige denied that Absolution was her hyped tag team debut on Smackdown and was instead Asuka and Kairi Sane, Rose posted to Twitter saying that she and Sonya Deville didn’t need Paige anyway. That, of course, prompted a response from the former Smackdown GM, as you can see below:
#Absolution… 🤣 HAHA ya okay! #FireNDesire definitely doesn’t need you @RealPaigeWWE 🙄✋🏼 #SDLIVE
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 17, 2019
It’s not me it’s you.. https://t.co/QNFhpBLF4v
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 17, 2019
– Mickie James and Liv Morgan posted to Twitter to comment on their moves to Smackdown in the post-episode Superstar Shakedown announcement:
Oh 👋 #Smackdown ladies… https://t.co/CRUaF4JYTu
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 17, 2019
L I V….. truly smackdown lives BIGGEST acquisition 💙👅 #smackdownLIV #YoureWelcome 😏 https://t.co/O0pL7tis9x
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 17, 2019
