wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Trades Shots With Mandy Rose Over Absolution Snub, Mickie James & Liv Morgan Comment on Smackdown Move

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige WWE raw 112017 Paige's

– Things are not copacetic between Paige and her former Absolution ally Mandy Rose after the former’s snub on Smackdown. After Paige denied that Absolution was her hyped tag team debut on Smackdown and was instead Asuka and Kairi Sane, Rose posted to Twitter saying that she and Sonya Deville didn’t need Paige anyway. That, of course, prompted a response from the former Smackdown GM, as you can see below:

– Mickie James and Liv Morgan posted to Twitter to comment on their moves to Smackdown in the post-episode Superstar Shakedown announcement:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Absolution, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Paige, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading