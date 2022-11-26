wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Recalls 1992 WarGames Match, BT Sport Previews Survivor Series, The Best of Survivor Series Livestream
– In a post on his Instagram account, The Bloodline’s special counsel Paul Heyman recalled his strategy in managing The Dangerous Alliance against Sting’s Squadron for the 1992 WarGames match at WCW WrestleWar 1992. At today’s WWE Survivor Series event, The Bloodline takes on The Brawling Brutes in the men’s WarGames Match. Heyman stated the following:
With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton and @madusa_rocks to deliver performances that defined the #WarGames!
In the Games of War, I am both pioneer and the pontiff of progression. I’m a hack for victory. I’m a living, breathing cheat code. When it comes to the #WarGames, I am… indeed… the #Wiseman.
With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinBSR #RickRude @TheArnShow #LarryZbyszko #BobbyEaton and @Madusa_rocks to deliver performances that defined the #WarGames!
Read the full post here – https://t.co/cd1Jk1sfWG pic.twitter.com/zr1a1hRrpB
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 26, 2022
– BT Sport’s The Run-In previewed WWE Survivor Series today from Boston, Massachusetts ahead of today’s events. Guests for the special include Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, and Sami Zayn:
– WWE is now streaming The Best of Survivor Series:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
- Eric Bischoff Responds To Rumors He Spent Last WWE Run In Catering
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone