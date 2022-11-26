– In a post on his Instagram account, The Bloodline’s special counsel Paul Heyman recalled his strategy in managing The Dangerous Alliance against Sting’s Squadron for the 1992 WarGames match at WCW WrestleWar 1992. At today’s WWE Survivor Series event, The Bloodline takes on The Brawling Brutes in the men’s WarGames Match. Heyman stated the following:

With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton and @madusa_rocks to deliver performances that defined the #WarGames! In the Games of War, I am both pioneer and the pontiff of progression. I’m a hack for victory. I’m a living, breathing cheat code. When it comes to the #WarGames, I am… indeed… the #Wiseman.

– BT Sport’s The Run-In previewed WWE Survivor Series today from Boston, Massachusetts ahead of today’s events. Guests for the special include Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, and Sami Zayn:

– WWE is now streaming The Best of Survivor Series: