wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Ride Along, New WWE Day Of Airing After NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff
August 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview for tonight’s WWE Ride Along, which airs on the WWE Network immediately after Raw ends. The episode feathers Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, as well as The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan:
– A new episode of WWE Day Of premieres on the network after NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. The episode goes behind SummerSlam 2019.
More Trending Stories
- Total Divas Season 9 Officially Announced: Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville To Join Cast
- Braun Strowman Weighs In On Not Having an NXT Run, Vince McMahon Being Involved in His Character
- Conrad Thompson Weighs in on WWE’s Podcast Network, Says The Wrestling Podcast Bubble Has Burst
- Jim Ross Recalls Jeff Hardy’s Jump From WWE to TNA in 2009, If He Was Surprised