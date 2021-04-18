WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Young Rock, Steve Austin’s Biography Special Premieres Tonight

– NBC has released a new promo for this week’s episode of Young Rock. You can see the promo below for the episode, titled “A Lady Named Star Search.” The synopsis reads as follows:

“Hawaii, 1982: While Ata prepares for her Star Search audition, Rocky takes an unorthodox approach to helping Dewey deal with some bullies. Meanwhile, Lia’s conflict with rival wrestling promoter Greg Yao has her on edge, and she takes extreme measures to protect the family business.”

– The first of A&E’s Biography WWE specials debuts tonight. The two-hour special looks at Steve Austin’s life and is starts at 8 PM ET on the cable network, described as follows: