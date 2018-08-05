wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair & Fiancee Holding Commitment Ceremony Next Month, NXT Referee Works Main Roster Shows
– Ric Flair and his fiancee Wendy Barlow are set to hold a commitment ceremony next month in Florida. PWInsider reports that invitations have been sent out for the ceremony. The couple have been dating for several years and became engaged in July of 2016.
– The site also notes that NXT referee Drake Wuertz has working recent main roster house show tours as he learns how to do behind the scenes work.