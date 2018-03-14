WWE News: Ricky Steamboat Gets Physical in Indy Show Angle, Sabbatelli & Moss React to NXT Loss, Abbey Laith Taking Bookings

– Ricky Steamboat got involved in a physical angle during AIW’s “Enter the Dragon” show over the weekend. According to fans in attendance, Steamboat was addressing the crowd when AIW roster member Duke interrupted him. When Duke tried to grab Steamboat, the WWE Hall of Famer attacked him.

Some pics from the segment are below:

– WWE posted the following NXT Fallout video of Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli reacting to their loss to Sanity in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on tonight’s episode. Moss pointed out that Sabbatelli has been pinned in two straight matches, after which Sabbatelli reminded Moss that he hit Sabbatelli during the match. Moss said it was an accident and that he’s not giving up on them, even though Sabbatelli is in a slump:

– Kimber Lee, the former Abbey Laith, has noted that she is accepting bookings forllowing her NXT release. Laith already has some bookings including Beyond Wrestling on April 5th in New Orleans, Pro Wrestling Revolver and SHIMMER on April 7th in the same city and and April 14th and 15th for SHIMMER in Berwyn, Illinois.