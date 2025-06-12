wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rise and Fall of Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa, Full Bret Hart vs. Tom Magee Documentary, Full November 2015 NXT Episode
June 12, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Playlist showcased the rise and fall of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa:
– WWE Vault released the full documentary for Holy Grail: The Search for Bret Hart vs. Tom Magee:
For decades, the 1986 match between Bret “Hit Man” Hart and Tom Magee had been thought to be lost to time, a tall tale told among tape traders and hardcore fans, until it was discovered in 2019. Learn about the legend of the match, the discovery of the footage and watch the battle between Hart and Magee.
– A full episode of NXT from November 18, 2015 is now available on YouTube:
More Trending Stories
- Details On Match Being Planned For AEW All In: Texas (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On How Long Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega Has Been Planned, Continental Classic Update
- Mr. Iguana Says He Was Told He’ll Go Straight To WWE Main Roster
- Former WWE & TNA Wrestlers Set for Upcoming American Gladiators Reboot