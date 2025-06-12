– WWE Playlist showcased the rise and fall of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa:

– WWE Vault released the full documentary for Holy Grail: The Search for Bret Hart vs. Tom Magee:

For decades, the 1986 match between Bret “Hit Man” Hart and Tom Magee had been thought to be lost to time, a tall tale told among tape traders and hardcore fans, until it was discovered in 2019. Learn about the legend of the match, the discovery of the footage and watch the battle between Hart and Magee.

– A full episode of NXT from November 18, 2015 is now available on YouTube: