WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays Katana ZERO, Commentary for Finish of The Undertaker and Triple H’s WM 28 Match

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new Let’s Play video today where she plays some Katana ZERO while also making some donations to Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence. That new Ronda Rousey Let’s Play video is available below:

– BT Sport released a video of The Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels offering some commentary for the Triple H and Undertaker’s match at WrestleMania 28, which had Michaels as the special guest referee. It was seen as the “end of an era.” You can check out that clip below.

The full episode of BT Sport’s #WhatWentDown: 30 Years of The Undertaker will be available on Sunday, Nov. 22.