WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Gift, Sneak Peek Of Shotzi Blackheart On Chasing Glory

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey unboxes a giant World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gift that she received from Blizzard Entertainment. You can watch the video below.

– Lillian Garcia has released a sneak peek of her new interview with Shotzi Blackheart on Chasing Glory on the WWE Network.

