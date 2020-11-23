wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Gift, Sneak Peek Of Shotzi Blackheart On Chasing Glory
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey unboxes a giant World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gift that she received from Blizzard Entertainment. You can watch the video below.
– Lillian Garcia has released a sneak peek of her new interview with Shotzi Blackheart on Chasing Glory on the WWE Network.
