WWE News: Roxanne Perez On After The Bell, Ric Flair Replica Gear In WWE Shop, & More

– Roxanne Perez appears on the most recent episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:

The brand-new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez joins the podcast to chat about her incredible title victory, her journey to WWE and learning from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss their favorite matches from 2022!

– The WWE Shop has made a Special Event Ric Flair Legacy Championship Collector’s Title Belt and Limited-Edition Replica Robe ensemble available.

– WWE featured a YouTube holiday video of the Maximum Male Models which you can see below, described as:

On a special Making it Maximum the Christmas Special, Maxxine Dupri and ma.çé help mån.sôör find the meaning of Christmas through song.

– Foley Is Pod Episode 30: Very Foley Christmas is available on YouTube, detailed as:

It’s Mick’s favorite time of the year and this episode is all about Christmas! Mick and Conrad discuss the holiday, being Santa, Christmas traditions, and Santa wrestling angles including Santa being hit by a car on Christmas Eve! It’s the ultimate holiday episode of Foley is Pod!

– UpUpDownDown featured a Tekken 7 gameplay video that you can watch below, described as: