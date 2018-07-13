Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Samir Singh Posts Six Month Post-Surgery Update, Top Five ‘Winningest’ Women Evolution Stars, Stock Up

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samir Singh

– Sami Singh posted video to Twitter providing a six-month update following his surgery to fix a torn ACL. You can see his post below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $76.90 on Friday, up $2.36 (3.17%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is the latest WWE List This! video, with Vic Joseph looking at the 5 “winningest” stars of the Women’s Evolution:

article topics :

Samir Singh, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading