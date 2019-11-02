wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks and Ember Moon React to NXT On SmackDown, Britt Baker on Adam Cole’s Match, Kofi Kingston Back in US

November 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks RAW 8-12-19

– Sasha Banks and Ember Moon had very different reactions to the NXT roster showing up on Smackdown to beat a few lessons in. Following Shayna Baszler attacking Banks, Bayley and Nikki Cross, The Boss posted:

Meanwhile, Moon — who, in all fairness, wasn’t there to be attacked — posted to Twitter as well:

– Britt Baker posted to her account about her boyfriend Adam Cole defeating Daniel Bryan on Smackdown to retain the NXT Championship:

– And finally, Kofi Kingston noted that he’s finally back in the US:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Britt Baker, Ember Moon, Kofi Kingston, Sasha Banks, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading