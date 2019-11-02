wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks and Ember Moon React to NXT On SmackDown, Britt Baker on Adam Cole’s Match, Kofi Kingston Back in US
– Sasha Banks and Ember Moon had very different reactions to the NXT roster showing up on Smackdown to beat a few lessons in. Following Shayna Baszler attacking Banks, Bayley and Nikki Cross, The Boss posted:
Vince > HunTAH! Im coming to collect. @WWENXT #moneyovereverything #SmackdownOnFOX
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 2, 2019
My DOG is pissed 😡
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 2, 2019
Meanwhile, Moon — who, in all fairness, wasn’t there to be attacked — posted to Twitter as well:
.@wwe@WWENXT
Hot damn
Riddle and Keith Lee!#SDLive
Goodness the yellow brand is the best
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 2, 2019
.@wwe
Hey could you have everyone from #raw have flight delays so we can do this again?!? This is amazing
Get it @RheaRipley_WWE and @TeganNoxWWE_
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 2, 2019
.@wweonfox
What a main event!!!
Hell yeah!
What an effinGreat show @WWENXT @wwe#SDLive
Now I go back to radio silence #WeAreNXT
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 2, 2019
– Britt Baker posted to her account about her boyfriend Adam Cole defeating Daniel Bryan on Smackdown to retain the NXT Championship:
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😘. @AdamColePro you are amazing. My favorite wrestler always. #BayBay
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 2, 2019
– And finally, Kofi Kingston noted that he’s finally back in the US:
Back in the states. What a day…🙃
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) November 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Joey Mercury Accuses ROH GM of Unsafe Environment & Mistreating Talent After Exiting Company
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW
- Jim Ross Recalls Road Dogg Being ‘The Real Double J,’ Why He Became a Bigger WWE Star Than Jeff Jarrett
- Seth Rollins On His Twitter Feud With Will Ospreay, Saying Kenny Omega Is In the ‘Minor Leagues’