WWE News: Sasha Banks and Ember Moon React to NXT On SmackDown, Britt Baker on Adam Cole’s Match, Kofi Kingston Back in US

– Sasha Banks and Ember Moon had very different reactions to the NXT roster showing up on Smackdown to beat a few lessons in. Following Shayna Baszler attacking Banks, Bayley and Nikki Cross, The Boss posted:

My DOG is pissed 😡 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Moon — who, in all fairness, wasn’t there to be attacked — posted to Twitter as well:

.@wwe@WWENXT

Hot damn

Riddle and Keith Lee!#SDLive

Goodness the yellow brand is the best — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 2, 2019

.@wwe

Hey could you have everyone from #raw have flight delays so we can do this again?!? This is amazing

Get it @RheaRipley_WWE and @TeganNoxWWE_ — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 2, 2019

.@wweonfox

What a main event!!!

Hell yeah!

What an effinGreat show @WWENXT @wwe#SDLive Now I go back to radio silence #WeAreNXT — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 2, 2019

– Britt Baker posted to her account about her boyfriend Adam Cole defeating Daniel Bryan on Smackdown to retain the NXT Championship:

– And finally, Kofi Kingston noted that he’s finally back in the US: