WWE News: Seth Rollins Praises Street Profits’ Raw Debut, This Week in WWE Looks at Batista’s Stuber
July 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins is a fan of the Street Profits and what they brought to Raw in their first appearance on the show. Rollins took to Twotter to comment on the NXT Tag Team champions’ red brand debut, as you can see below:
Ooooo I forgot to mention…how entertaining are Street Profits in just one week? pic.twitter.com/nLGSiTxsem
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 3, 2019
– The latest The Week in WWE video goes behind the scenes of Batista’s new film Stuber, which opens next Friday:
