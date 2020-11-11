wrestling / News

WWE News: Several Survivor Series Events On Free Tier of WWE Network, Top 10 Superkicks Out of Nowhere, Lacey Evans Teams Up With Hyundai

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that 25 years of their Survivor Series PPV are now available on the free tier of the WWE Network, from 1987 to 1999, then 2001, then 2008 to 2019.

– Lacey Evans has teamed up wit Hyundai for a new commercial to support veterans.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten superkicks out of nowhere.

